Keep Your Eye on the Ball, Conservatives

This passage in a Washington Post article on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus jumped off the page:

Dave Hopkins, a professor of political science at Boston College who studies the Democratic Party, said the Republican base is no longer “stoked” by criticisms of overspending. “Moderate vulnerable Democrats feel a lot more freedom to vote for a big spending bill in the current moment — because the polls suggest it’s popular, and because the case against Democrats is being made on Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head, not the debt,” Hopkins said.

“Cancel culture” and “wokeism” are worthy of concern. But conservatives should remember that simply being outraged by them and venting about them accomplish very little.

The Right should direct its energy away from outrage about Dr. Seuss and towards crafting a positive, forward-looking policy agenda.