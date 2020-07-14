The Corner

Politics & Policy

Keeping Restaurants Alive

By

On the public-policy front, I have no concrete details to offer and no assurance that this will come to pass, but I spoke to two senior White House people over the weekend, and believe that there is a growing possibility that the next support package (I have long called it Stimulus 4.0 but since I think much of it will not be stimulative at all I am growing weary of that name) will include a special support package for restaurants, outside of PPP, due to the unique issues going on there. Allow me to unpack a little.

The PPP program was geared (for good reason) towards keeping employees on payrolls. With restaurants, they could get PPP money, keep their payroll together, and then get loan forgiveness, but that wouldn’t help them with rent (usually their biggest expense) if the restaurant was closed down for 3, 4, or 6 months. . . . And keeping people on payroll who could have gotten unemployment just to re-open to a 25 to 50 percent unprofitable capacity didn’t (and doesn’t) make a lot of sense. Well, you could tell restaurants, “You don’t have to pay rent” (I assure you most of them are not), but then what does the landlord do? And you could tell the landlord, “You don’t have to pay your mortgage,” but then what does the bank do? And you could tell the bank, “You don’t have to pay the investor pools,” but . . . you could get the point. Someone is going to be left holding the bag, and the restaurants will still close down.

Comments

So, what I believe they are working on is some form of carve-out facility that will provide capital for rent, try to leave the viability of the business in place, and get landlords paid. We already know of the proposed Restaurants Act of 2020, supported by the National Restaurant Association and co-sponsored by a Republican and Democrat senator. The bill has a $120 billion price tag and is not completely lined up with what (from my understanding) the administration wants to do, but it is close.

Challenges remain, including what conditions to put on the facility, how to define eligibility, and how far out to expand this beyond restaurants without it being a free-for-all.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

A Look at the Reinfection Rate

By
On the menu today: unraveling those ominous claims that people can get reinfected with the coronavirus merely weeks or months after they think they’ve beaten it; the governor of Mississippi explains why he doesn’t think “herd immunity” is a realistic option, while some New York neighborhoods offer some ... Read More
U.S.

A Look at the Reinfection Rate

By
On the menu today: unraveling those ominous claims that people can get reinfected with the coronavirus merely weeks or months after they think they’ve beaten it; the governor of Mississippi explains why he doesn’t think “herd immunity” is a realistic option, while some New York neighborhoods offer some ... Read More
White House

Don’t Blame Fauci

By
The president’s relationship with Anthony Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has played a very public role in the country’s COVID-19 response, has gotten especially rocky. Fauci has expressed concerns about reopening and bluntly contradicted some of the ... Read More
White House

Don’t Blame Fauci

By
The president’s relationship with Anthony Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has played a very public role in the country’s COVID-19 response, has gotten especially rocky. Fauci has expressed concerns about reopening and bluntly contradicted some of the ... Read More
White House

An Indefensible Commutation

By
President Trump has commuted the sentence of Roger Stone. The timing, late on Friday, suggests internal embarrassment over the move, and we wish there were more. The commutation is a move fully within the president’s powers and in keeping with the long-established pattern of presidents’ pardoning or ... Read More
White House

An Indefensible Commutation

By
President Trump has commuted the sentence of Roger Stone. The timing, late on Friday, suggests internal embarrassment over the move, and we wish there were more. The commutation is a move fully within the president’s powers and in keeping with the long-established pattern of presidents’ pardoning or ... Read More
Media

Undeserved Derision from the New York Times

By
Did you happen to see the Gail Collins op-ed in the New York Times this weekend? She painted a picture of the Little Sisters of the Poor Supreme Court case as being about Donald Trump. She presented a caricature of the Little Sisters of the Poor as easily used for ideological purposes. She continued the party ... Read More
Media

Undeserved Derision from the New York Times

By
Did you happen to see the Gail Collins op-ed in the New York Times this weekend? She painted a picture of the Little Sisters of the Poor Supreme Court case as being about Donald Trump. She presented a caricature of the Little Sisters of the Poor as easily used for ideological purposes. She continued the party ... Read More