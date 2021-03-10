Keeping Your Cool on the Climate Debate with Bjorn Lomborg

Dr. Bjorn Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, and visiting professor at Copenhagen Business School. He’s also been speaking and writing about climate science for almost 20 years. In this wide-ranging discussion with Peter Robinson, Lomborg analyzes the Biden administration’s plan to address climate change, lauds a slew of new clean-energy technologies that are coming in the next decade, and discusses the upsides — and the downsides — of migrating the world from a carbon-based economy to one based on electricity generated by clean energy sources.

Recorded on March 4, 2021