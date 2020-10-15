The Corner

Elections

Kelly Loeffler Is Unfit for Office

By
Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks at a news conference in Dallas, Georgia, October 15, 2020. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

It’s just my luck that on the very day that I publish an article entitled “The GOP Is Not Destined to Be Dominated by Cranks,” an incumbent Republican senator is celebrating an endorsement from the execrable Marjorie Tayor Greene. I stand behind the thesis of my piece, but for now I’ll move on to the more important business of stating the obvious: Kelly Loeffler is unfit for office.

Loeffler did not not earn her seat in the upper chamber. Rather, she was appointed in January by Georgia governor Brian Kemp to fill the vacancy left by the retiring Johnny Isakson. She is being challenged in her bid to serve out the remainder of Isakson’s term this November by not only Democrat Raphael Warnock, but Republican congressman Doug Collins in a “Jungle Primary” election. To shore up support with the base, Loeffler has taken to calling herself the “the only true, 100% conservative in the race” — whatever that means — and ceaselessly claiming to be a “political outsider” despite having the support of Mitch McConnell and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Simply put, Loeffler’s Twitter feed has been populated with irritating if mostly harmless posturing ever since she took office. That is, until today, when her account took a turn for the destructive. By touting Greene — who has talked up the QAnon conspiracy theory, and calls the elections of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib “an Islamic invasion” — as a “strong conservative fighter,” Loeffler does great damage not only to whatever credibility she had, but to the conservative movement, the Republican Party, and the country.

Comments

Donald Trump, I think, actually believes many of the conspiracy theories he promotes. It’s hard to believe that Loeffler — who spent her pre-Senate career in financial services and espousing moderate political views — buys into them though, and for that reason her decision to don the tinfoil hat chasing a few extra votes is even more shameful. Loeffler knows what she’s doing is wrong, but she’s craven and power hungry enough to do anything she believes could keep her in office. That’s why she doesn’t deserve to. I wish I could recommend her bitter rival Collins to conservative Georgians, but he too congratulated Greene when she won her congressional primary in August and reportedly sought her endorsement.

One last note: I should have mentioned in my piece this morning that my prediction is dependent on conservatives showing an intolerance for figures such as Greene. Loeffler has chosen instead to embrace and legitimize them, and joined the ranks of the irresponsible right herself in the process. I desperately want to see Republicans hold on to the Senate, but I must confess that if Loeffler loses, I won’t be among those mourning her loss.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

Censored and Suppressed

By
Today is a doozy: Facebook and Twitter decided that their users shouldn’t see or be able to read a particular article in the New York Post, and why so many Democrats perceived the Post story as a traumatic flashback to former FBI director James Comey’s letter about Hillary Clinton on October 28, ... Read More
Media

Censored and Suppressed

By
Today is a doozy: Facebook and Twitter decided that their users shouldn’t see or be able to read a particular article in the New York Post, and why so many Democrats perceived the Post story as a traumatic flashback to former FBI director James Comey’s letter about Hillary Clinton on October 28, ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Diane Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Diane Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barrett Rising

By
Judge Amy Barrett remains on track to confirmation to the Supreme Court at this writing. While Democrats have often tried to sink Republican nominees to the Court after their hearings have finished, their efforts against her have so far been half-hearted. They know they don’t have the votes to stop her, and ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barrett Rising

By
Judge Amy Barrett remains on track to confirmation to the Supreme Court at this writing. While Democrats have often tried to sink Republican nominees to the Court after their hearings have finished, their efforts against her have so far been half-hearted. They know they don’t have the votes to stop her, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton Revives the Dead Hand

By
Judge Barrett testified that she understands the Constitution “to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it.” In response, Hillary Clinton tweeted, “At the time the Constitution was ratified, women couldn’t vote, much less be judges.” It’s not entirely clear what point the Yale Law ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton Revives the Dead Hand

By
Judge Barrett testified that she understands the Constitution “to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it.” In response, Hillary Clinton tweeted, “At the time the Constitution was ratified, women couldn’t vote, much less be judges.” It’s not entirely clear what point the Yale Law ... Read More