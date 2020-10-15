Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks at a news conference in Dallas, Georgia, October 15, 2020. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

It’s just my luck that on the very day that I publish an article entitled “The GOP Is Not Destined to Be Dominated by Cranks,” an incumbent Republican senator is celebrating an endorsement from the execrable Marjorie Tayor Greene. I stand behind the thesis of my piece, but for now I’ll move on to the more important business of stating the obvious: Kelly Loeffler is unfit for office.

Advertisement

Loeffler did not not earn her seat in the upper chamber. Rather, she was appointed in January by Georgia governor Brian Kemp to fill the vacancy left by the retiring Johnny Isakson. She is being challenged in her bid to serve out the remainder of Isakson’s term this November by not only Democrat Raphael Warnock, but Republican congressman Doug Collins in a “Jungle Primary” election. To shore up support with the base, Loeffler has taken to calling herself the “the only true, 100% conservative in the race” — whatever that means — and ceaselessly claiming to be a “political outsider” despite having the support of Mitch McConnell and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Simply put, Loeffler’s Twitter feed has been populated with irritating if mostly harmless posturing ever since she took office. That is, until today, when her account took a turn for the destructive. By touting Greene — who has talked up the QAnon conspiracy theory, and calls the elections of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib “an Islamic invasion” — as a “strong conservative fighter,” Loeffler does great damage not only to whatever credibility she had, but to the conservative movement, the Republican Party, and the country.

Donald Trump, I think, actually believes many of the conspiracy theories he promotes. It’s hard to believe that Loeffler — who spent her pre-Senate career in financial services and espousing moderate political views — buys into them though, and for that reason her decision to don the tinfoil hat chasing a few extra votes is even more shameful. Loeffler knows what she’s doing is wrong, but she’s craven and power hungry enough to do anything she believes could keep her in office. That’s why she doesn’t deserve to. I wish I could recommend her bitter rival Collins to conservative Georgians, but he too congratulated Greene when she won her congressional primary in August and reportedly sought her endorsement.

Advertisement

One last note: I should have mentioned in my piece this morning that my prediction is dependent on conservatives showing an intolerance for figures such as Greene. Loeffler has chosen instead to embrace and legitimize them, and joined the ranks of the irresponsible right herself in the process. I desperately want to see Republicans hold on to the Senate, but I must confess that if Loeffler loses, I won’t be among those mourning her loss.