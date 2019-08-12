The Corner

Can We Make Kendrick Castillo a Household Name?

Last week I was in the greater Times Square region when panic ensued over a motorcycle backfiring, after the two weekend shootings. This weekend Jeffrey Epstein suicide talk seemed to be everywhere. My answer to all of this is Kendrick Castillo should be a household name.

With such darkness, what a light the Knights of Columbus provided last week by celebrating the life of Castillo. They recognized him not just for the way he died, saving his high-school classmates from another teenager who entered their classroom with a gun by charging him. By all accounts his was a life of everyday virtue and heroism, which is no small part of the point the Knights were making when they did something he desired — they made him a member of their fraternal organization posthumously last week. Two thousand men said they want to be more like him in his selflessness and courage and faith. 

I write a little more on this here. And you might want to watch this video:

