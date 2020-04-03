Kevin Warsh and the Long Road Back to Economic Recovery

The Corner

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, we sat down (virtually over Zoom) with Kevin Warsh, the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution, and a former member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, to discuss the nuts and bolts of the federal government’s 2 trillion dollar (and rising) recovery and aid package, why it was needed, and its chances of staving off a depression. In addition, we discussed how the government can help (and possibly hurt) both small businesses and large corporations. Finally, Kevin gives some reasons to be optimistic (in the long run at least) and makes an argument as to why the U.S. economy is well suited to make a strong recovery.

Note: Kevin’s audio is not as good as we would have hoped (the hazards of producing shows under shelter-at-home orders). We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

Recorded on April 1, 2020.

