Kids Don’t Need Protecting from Pepé Le Pew

It’s hard to keep up with all the targets of cancel culture, whether they be ordinary citizens, historical figures, or fictional characters. One of the latest under fire is Pepé Le Pew, the very much not-beloved animated French skunk of the classic 1950s Warner Brothers cartoons. New York Times columnist Charles Blow charges that Pepé “normalized rape culture.” After appearing in the bizarre 1996 Michael Jordan/Bugs Bunny film Space Jam, Pepé has been cut from the inexplicable LeBron James sequel, due out this summer.

I do not weep for Pepé Le Pew, who is pretty low on the list of great cartoon characters, …