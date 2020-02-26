‘Killing’ What, Senator?

The Corner

Elizabeth Warren took a shot at Michael Bloomberg last night, rehearsing a claim about her background that she has made time and again on the campaign trail.

Warren repeated her familiar claim that, as a twenty-something special-education teacher at a public school, she was fired by the school principal because she was visibly pregnant. Contemporaneous county records cast doubt on the veracity of her allegation against the principal, as do Warren’s own words in a 2007 interview with Leo Gottlieb of Harvard Law School.

She nevertheless repeated the story last night in her patented hall-monitor cadence to preface the following remark about Mike Bloomberg:

“At least I didn’t have a boss who said to me, ‘Kill it,’ the way that Mayor Bloomberg is alleged to have said to one of his pregnant employees.”

Bloomberg denies having made the remark. Assume, arguendo, that he did.

To Senator Warren, who voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act in 2018: What, specifically, was the problem with Bloomberg’s remarks?

