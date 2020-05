You could make a living responding to the president’s ridiculous and/or reprehensible tweets — and it seems like some people try to — but his good wishes for Kim Jong-un the other day still stand out:

I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well! https://t.co/mIWVeRMnOJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

In this case, your mother’s old admonition should be stood on its head: If you have something good to say, don’t say it.