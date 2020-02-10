Klobuchar Gaining 

One of my best-forgotten predictions on The Editors podcast was that Amy Klobuchar would finish a surprise third in Iowa. Well, now it seems she has the prized late momentum in New Hampshire and easily could finish a surprise third there. This would knock Warren and Biden (who conceivably could finish in single digits) down to fourth and fifth in some order.

If Bernie wins New Hampshire with the rest of the field breaking this way, it’d be ideal for him: