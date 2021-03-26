Kristi Noem’s Star May Have Faded Faster Than Chris Christie’s

I have to go back to Chris Christie to think of a rising star among conservatives who faded as fast as Governor Kristi Noem appears to be fading.

Today, we have an editorial on Noem’s perplexing capitulation to woke corporate interests by using a “style and form” veto to substantially weaken a bill that would have protected female athletes from having to compete against transgender-identified males. Not only are conservatives infuriated about her opposition to the bill itself, but the manner in which she opposed it — using a power typically used to correct minor punctuation errors or typos to make …