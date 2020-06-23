The Corner

Economy & Business

Kudlow on Wealth Gaps

By

Jonathan Swan writes in Axios that Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow is “out of sync” with recent studies that show the black-white wealth gap is rising. A few thoughts:

1) A lot of the apparent disagreement amounts to talking about different time periods. The experts Swan is citing are talking about an increased wealth gap from 2007 to 2016, while Kudlow is speculating about a closing gap from 2017 through 2019.

2) Swan uses a measure of the wealth gap between rich and poor that obscures the issue. Kudlow had noted that from 2017 to 2019, wealth grew at a faster rate in the bottom half of the income distribution than in the top one percent. Swan cites his colleague Felix Salmon, who points out that a smaller percentage gain at the top is still a bigger absolute gain, since it’s from a higher base.

Comments

This is true, but not especially relevant to the question of the gap between the rich and poor. If A starts out with $100,000 and ends up with $300,000, while B starts with $1 million and ends up with $1.4 million, then A’s wealth as a percentage of B’s has more than doubled. It’s perverse to say that they have gotten less equal.

3) Wealth inequality looks smaller if we account for Social Security.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Seattle Soviet 

By
‘What,” Marx asked, “is the Commune, that sphinx so tantalizing to the bourgeois mind?” In 1871 the Commune was the revolutionary government of Paris, a revolt against the newborn Third Republic of Adolphe Thiers. The communards, drawn from the ranks of city-dwelling laborers, overthrew the republican ... Read More
U.S.

The Seattle Soviet 

By
‘What,” Marx asked, “is the Commune, that sphinx so tantalizing to the bourgeois mind?” In 1871 the Commune was the revolutionary government of Paris, a revolt against the newborn Third Republic of Adolphe Thiers. The communards, drawn from the ranks of city-dwelling laborers, overthrew the republican ... Read More
Culture

Statues and Limitations

By
Spasmodic attempts to remake the world invariably involve the throwing out of the good along with the bad. Our ongoing bout of statuary iconoclasm has proven no exception. The list of figures whose likenesses have been defaced now includes Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, ... Read More
Culture

Statues and Limitations

By
Spasmodic attempts to remake the world invariably involve the throwing out of the good along with the bad. Our ongoing bout of statuary iconoclasm has proven no exception. The list of figures whose likenesses have been defaced now includes Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, ... Read More
The Economy

K Not Okay

By
V? W? U? L? As economists try to forecast what the economic recovery might look like after the lockdowns finally draw to a close, a more recent contender has been the K. And the K is not okay. Writing a couple of weeks ago in the Financial Times, Peter Atwater looked at the K in two main ways. First, he ... Read More
The Economy

K Not Okay

By
V? W? U? L? As economists try to forecast what the economic recovery might look like after the lockdowns finally draw to a close, a more recent contender has been the K. And the K is not okay. Writing a couple of weeks ago in the Financial Times, Peter Atwater looked at the K in two main ways. First, he ... Read More
Culture

Thomas Jefferson Must Stand

By
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
Culture

Thomas Jefferson Must Stand

By
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Managing Violence

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, and more. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and get it in your in-box, follow this link. And now . . . After the Police The recent run of violence inside the hot zone of militia-occupied Seattle — a teenager ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Managing Violence

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, and more. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and get it in your in-box, follow this link. And now . . . After the Police The recent run of violence inside the hot zone of militia-occupied Seattle — a teenager ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment

By
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment

By
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
Culture

Teddy Roosevelt Was a Great American

By
Now the cancel police have come for Teddy Roosevelt. A statue of TR on horseback that has stood at the front of the American Museum of Natural History since 1940 is going to be removed by the museum with the assent of New York City. The statue portrays two figures beside Roosevelt on foot, a Native American ... Read More
Culture

Teddy Roosevelt Was a Great American

By
Now the cancel police have come for Teddy Roosevelt. A statue of TR on horseback that has stood at the front of the American Museum of Natural History since 1940 is going to be removed by the museum with the assent of New York City. The statue portrays two figures beside Roosevelt on foot, a Native American ... Read More