Kudos to Idaho — and the Struggle Continues

Kudos to Idaho! Last month, I flagged a bill that had been introduced in the state legislature there which would ban all discrimination and preference on the basis of race, ethnicity, and sex in public contracting, education, and employment. I’m now happy to report that the bill passed both houses and this week was signed into law by the governor. Well done. As I noted in the earlier post, here’s hoping that more states (and the federal government) follow suit.

In the meantime, however, Peter Kirsanow has flagged a bill in California that would do exactly the opposite; namely, remove the state law that served as the model for what Idaho did. So the struggle continues.