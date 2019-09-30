The Corner

World

Kurz Returns

By
Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz delivers a news conference at the presidential office at Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, May 21, 2019. (Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

Sebastian Kurz had a strong showing in Austria’s snap elections this weekend. He led conservative People’s Party to 37 percent of the vote, up from 31 percent last time. Kurz is once again proving his reputation as a kind of boy wonder of European politics. He took the immigration issue from his right-wing challengers and has triumphed in the last general election. And he has survived controversy and scandal to win again.

You may recall that snap elections were called because of mounting scandals in the government Kurz led in coalition with the rightist Freedom party. Leading officials were in a number of scandals, the worst of which featured party leader Heinz-Christian Strache promising government contracts to a woman pretending to be the niece of a Russian oligarch. Kurz lost a no-confidence vote in May after that and a care takeover government lasted until now.

Comments

Kurz is undamaged and perhaps even improved from the scandals. He expressed his intolerance and disgust with Strache when the incriminating tape came to light.  He will now have to choose carefully to find a coalition partner to form a government. He could try with the Freedom Party again (which saw a significant downturn), or with the Greens. Either decision is likely to disappoint a core of his supporters.

European commentators keep waiting for the populist right to die. And it refuses to do so. As in so many European countries (Germany, Italy, etc) the center left in Austria is winded. The Social Democrats (SPÖ) got their worst result in decades, just 21.7 percent of the vote.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

The Radicalism Arms Race

By
The fear of radicalism runs deep in our national DNA. So does the love of it. It’s democratic politics as the ultimate on-again/off-again romance. The Founders themselves feared that various centrifugal tendencies — faction, passions, democracy itself — would turn the country away from its republican ... Read More
White House

Prince Don

By
‘L’etat, c’est moi,” the Sun King is supposed to have said, “I am the state.” Louis XIV was one of the architects of modern dictatorship, and President Donald Trump likes more about his style than merely his taste in armchairs. President Trump, in a fashion unbecoming the chief administrative officer ... Read More
World

‘The Traveling Insult’

By
A detail of the current Ukraine scandal reminded me of something that occurred in the second Reagan administration. (Word to the wise: Each four years of a presidency used to be referred to as an “administration.” Now we tend to use the word “administration” to refer to a president’s entire time in ... Read More
White House

Trump Did It, but Should He Be Impeached?

By
Here’s a take no one will like: I’m confident he did it. I’m confident it’s impeachable. I’m just not so sure he should be impeached for it. Let’s start at the top. It’s obvious to me that President Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to launch a probe of former vice president Joe Biden in ... Read More