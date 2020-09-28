Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Team Releases New Video

An armed citizen stands on the roof of a building near a growing protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis., August 25, 2020. (Stephen Maturen/Reuters)

This largely stitches together footage that was already public, but there are some new details as well, and it’s also worth watching because it thoroughly explains the defense’s narrative of the event:

One thing that’s become slightly clearer since I previously wrote about the case is how the conflict between Rittenhouse and those pursuing him got started. We at least have a plausible theory on that now: The first individual Rittenhouse killed, Joseph Rosenbaum, may have confused him with a different civilian — also wearing a green shirt and carrying a rifle — or become angry that Rittenhouse was putting out fires. After a civilian used a fire extinguisher to put out a fire that protesters had started in a dumpster, Rosenbaum yelled at the other green-shirted man, who apparently was standing nearby. Rittenhouse was also seen carrying a fire extinguisher shortly before Rosenbaum started chasing him.