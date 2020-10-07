Some Welcome Labor Department Investigations

The Department of Labor is investigating the announced commitment by some corporations to woke racial quotas that I flagged last month on NRO. Good.

I’ll add only that the department needs to change its own regulations, which for years have encouraged politically correct discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, and sex — in contravention of not only fairness and efficiency but also the Constitution and various federal civil rights statutes. I discuss those bad old regulations and what needs to be done about them here.

This should have been addressed in the Trump administration’s first term, and here’s hoping it will be addressed in the second term, if there is a second term. Needless to say, this kind of PC discrimination will be mandated, not challenged, in a Biden administration.