Well, Acosta is out. I don’t have well-formulated views on the merits of Acosta’s handling of the Epstein prosecution, although it seems like his team might have felt harried and intimidated by Epstein’s aggressive, top-notch lawyers. Regardless, as we discussed on The Editors yesterday, the writing was on the wall here. It’s hard to think of a truly embattled member of the Trump cabinet who has survived.

