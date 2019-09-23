Labour’s Brexit Mess

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the British Labour party, faces some serious hurdles at his party’s conference this week. The party is to vote on whether or not to maintain strategic ambiguity vis-à-vis Brexit.

Corbyn wants to maintain “neutrality” on the question of Brexit until after a general election. This has been given the green light by Labour’s national executive committee. However, more left-wing and pro-European factions prefer explicitly pursuing and campaigning to remain in the EU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corbyn has said he would “go along with whatever decision the party comes to.”

Go along with — who is leading who?