Lady Gaga Offers Thieves Who Shot Dog Walker $500,000 for Pets’ Return

Am I the only one who finds this appalling? Two men approached Lady Gaga’s dog walker, shot him down in the street, and stole her two bulldogs. The dog walker is hospitalized, perhaps in critical condition (reports vary). From the MSN story:

The investigation into the robbery at gunpoint is ongoing. According to the LAPD, no arrests have been made and the dog walker is currently in critical condition. The singer is offering the reward “to anyone who has her dogs, no questions asked,” according to a rep for the star.

What? She offers a half million bucks “no questions asked” for the return of her dogs, NOT for the arrest of attempted murderers? For the dogs!

Priorities, please! Unless there’s more to this story than being reported, who says crime doesn’t pay?