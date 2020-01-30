The Corner

Lamar Alexander: No Need for New Witnesses at Impeachment Trial

By

The retiring GOP Tennessee senator, who had been seen as a potential fourth Republican necessary to join Democrats to call for John Bolton to testify, writes on Twitter:

“There is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine. … There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; the House managers have proved this with what they call a ‘mountain of overwhelming evidence.'”

Alexander goes on to say that the president’s actions were “inappropriate,” but he concludes Trump’s actions do not merit removal from office and the American people should decide his fate in November.

