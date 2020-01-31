Lamar Says ‘No’ to a Zombie Impeachment Trial 

Lamar Alexander has said he will vote “no” on witnesses, probably dooming the effort to extend the trial when everyone knows its outcome and when not one vote will be changed by any additional information. I believe Alexander’s statement hits all the right notes, making the appropriate concessions regarding the facts and President Trump’s conduct, while arguing that the offense doesn’t rise to the level of removal and the American people should decide Trump’s fate in November:

I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the U.S. Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.1/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020