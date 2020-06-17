The Corner

Politics & Policy

‘Larger’ Truths

By

Shay Mikalonis, a 29-year-old officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was shot in the head by a protester on June 1. Mikalonis is paralyzed from the neck down, unable to speak, and will remain on a ventilator for the foreseeable future.

Comments

Mikalonis may never walk or talk again. His wife may never again converse with the man she married. There have been no riots or protests waged on his behalf, however. Neither were there riots or protests after a retired black cop named David Dorn was shot and killed while working security in St. Louis. These two cases will be treated as isolated incidents. No so-called “larger truths” will be gleaned about “systems” of violence against police officers from Dorn’s and Mikalonis’s misfortunes. Unlike those who happen to look like Derek Chauvin, entire racial groups will not be held responsible for merely resembling David Dorn’s killer. Unlike those who happen to look like Derek Chauvin, those who resemble David Dorn’s killer will not be deemed complicit in Dorn’s death, exhorted to “remain silent,” become “allies,” dispense with their “fragility” and their discomfort in “examining their own complicity in systems of oppression.”

No — these, unlike tragedies that fit the ascendant narrative, will be treated as isolated events.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

The Revolution Comforts the Comfortable

By
Where the Left goes, squalor follows. The scene in militia-occupied Seattle is entirely familiar, the same kind of theatrical filth that has been a part of American counterculture from Woodstock through Occupy Wall Street. These are the idiot children of the American ruling class, toy radicals and Champagne ... Read More
U.S.

The Revolution Comforts the Comfortable

By
Where the Left goes, squalor follows. The scene in militia-occupied Seattle is entirely familiar, the same kind of theatrical filth that has been a part of American counterculture from Woodstock through Occupy Wall Street. These are the idiot children of the American ruling class, toy radicals and Champagne ... Read More
Media

Hands Off the Federalist

By
So, Google was demonetizing the Federalist, and then it wasn’t. NBC News has the story, or it doesn’t. On Tuesday, NBC News published a story claiming that Google had “banned” the Federalist, a right-wing news and commentary site, from its advertising platform. The Federalist, according to NBC News, ... Read More
Media

Hands Off the Federalist

By
So, Google was demonetizing the Federalist, and then it wasn’t. NBC News has the story, or it doesn’t. On Tuesday, NBC News published a story claiming that Google had “banned” the Federalist, a right-wing news and commentary site, from its advertising platform. The Federalist, according to NBC News, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
PC Culture

NBC Appoints Itself Internet-Speech Arbiter

By
On the menu today: NBC News appoints itself the policeman of political speech on the Internet; Anthony Fauci has some good news to share but alludes to some bad news; and President Trump unwittingly helps his critics make money, yet again. It Turns Out the ‘NBC’ in ‘NBC News’ Is for ‘Now in the ... Read More
PC Culture

NBC Appoints Itself Internet-Speech Arbiter

By
On the menu today: NBC News appoints itself the policeman of political speech on the Internet; Anthony Fauci has some good news to share but alludes to some bad news; and President Trump unwittingly helps his critics make money, yet again. It Turns Out the ‘NBC’ in ‘NBC News’ Is for ‘Now in the ... Read More