Larry Kudlow to Talk U.S. Economy with Rich Lowry: An Exclusive Conference Call for NRPLUS and NRI ‘1955 Society’ Members

Wednesday, March 25th, at 1 p.m. EST, our great friend Larry Kudlow, former NR economics editor and director of President Trump’s National Economic Council, will join NR editor in chief Rich Lowry for a special conference call (it will last 45 minutes) to discuss the state of the markets and the administration’s work to ameliorate the financial hardship facing our nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The call is exclusive: It’s open to NRPLUS members (if you’re not one, you should be — fix that here) and members of National Review Institute’s 1955 Society.

In addition to Rich’s queries, Larry will be taking your questions, too: Submit yours via the NRPLUS Facebook group page, or you can email your proposed question to plus@nationalreview.com.

Oh yeah, you will need to register: Members, do that via the link in your email.

