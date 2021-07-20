Last Call: Apply to Be an NR Institute Burke to Buckley Fellow in Chicago

Charles C.W. Cooke, editor of National Review Online , sits down with Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, at the 2019 National Review Institute Ideas Summit.

We’re back to in-person dinner meetings for the Burke to Buckley Fellows Program this fall!

National Review Institute is seeking applicants for its Fall 2021 Regional Fellowship Program in Chicago, and we urge you to apply. (The Dallas Program is full!)

Who should apply? The ideal applicant for the program — which helps participants develop a deeper understanding of the foundations of conservative thought — will be a mid-career professional (ages 35–50ish), with an interest, but not professional experience, in policy or journalism. Past fellows have represented diverse industries and professions ranging from oil and gas, finance, real estate, medicine, sporting industries, law enforcement, education, nonprofits, and the arts.

The program takes place over eight moderated dinner discussions. The 2021 class will run from September to November. Moderators include popular NR writers and leading academics at local universities. The rewards of participating are plentiful and will last a lifetime. The deadline to apply is July 30, so interested conservatives, libertarians, and the curious should apply as soon as possible.

More information about the Program can be found here. If you don’t live in Chicago, but know others who do, please share with them this link.