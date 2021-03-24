Latest Andrew Cuomo COVID-19 Scandal Implicates Brother — CNN’s Chris Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is at the center of yet another scandal involving his handling of COVID-19. Yet this one implicates his brother, CNN’s Chris Cuomo:

The Times Union reports:

ALBANY — High-level members of the state Department of Health were directed last year by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to conduct prioritized coronavirus testing on the governor’s relatives as well as influential people with ties to the administration, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Members of Cuomo’s family including his brother, his mother and at least one of his sisters were also tested by top health department officials — some several times, the sources said.

The medical officials enlisted to do the testing, which often took place at private residences, included Dr. Eleanor Adams, an epidemiologist who graduated from Harvard Medical School and in August became a special adviser to Zucker. Adams conducted testing on Cuomo’s brother Chris at his residence on Long Island, according to the two people.