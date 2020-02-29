The Corner

Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during the Democratic primary debate in Charleston, S.C., February 25, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Joe Biden’s victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight’s results are not yet reflected in the polling data.  The latest Super Tuesday polling averages from RCP (in states with sufficient data):

California (415 delegates) — 1: Sanders, 35.3 percent. 2: Warren, 17 percent. 3: Biden, 11 percent.

Texas (228 delegates) — 1: Sanders, 28.3. 2: Biden, 20.3 percent. 3: Bloomberg 19.7 percent.

North Carolina (110 delegates) —  1: Biden, 25 percent. 2: Sanders, 22 percent. 3: Bloomberg, 17 percent.

Virginia (99 delegates) — 1: Sanders, 25 percent. 2: Bloomberg, 19.5 percent. 3: Biden, 18.5 percent.

Massachusetts (91 delegates) — 1: Sanders, 24.7 percent. 2: Warren, 20.7 percent. 3: Buttigieg, 13.3 percent.

Colorado (67 delegates) — 1: Sanders, 30.5 percent. 2: Warren, 17.5 percent. 3: Buttigieg, 13 percent.

Utah (29 delegates) — 1: Sanders, 27.5 percent. Tied for 2: Bloomberg, Warren, 14.5 percent.

Comments

Candidates need 1,991 delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination. Sanders holds a commanding lead in California and is comfortably ahead in Texas, though Joe Biden is within shouting distance. If moderate and conservative Democrats see Biden’s victory tonight as evidence that the former vice president is the most viable alternative to Bernie Sanders, it’s possible that some Bloomberg and Buttigieg voters will defect to Biden. While it’s unlikely to flip Texas in Biden’s direction, it could secure a victory in North Carolina.

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

The Wrong Trump

By
The wrong Donald Trump has shown up to deal with the coronavirus. One might have expected Donald Trump, a germophobe who spent much of his campaign lambasting the Chinese, to take an aggressive approach on the Wuhan virus. You’d expect the Trump who breaks taboos and shuts things down until “our country’s ... Read More
White House

The Wrong Trump

By
The wrong Donald Trump has shown up to deal with the coronavirus. One might have expected Donald Trump, a germophobe who spent much of his campaign lambasting the Chinese, to take an aggressive approach on the Wuhan virus. You’d expect the Trump who breaks taboos and shuts things down until “our country’s ... Read More
Economy & Business

So You Want to Be Like Denmark?

By
Democratic party presidential hopefuls, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, argue that they can create an American welfare state without raising taxes on the middle class. Bernie, in fact, likes to point to Denmark as his model, even though the country runs on a market economy. Well, a new study by ... Read More
Economy & Business

So You Want to Be Like Denmark?

By
Democratic party presidential hopefuls, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, argue that they can create an American welfare state without raising taxes on the middle class. Bernie, in fact, likes to point to Denmark as his model, even though the country runs on a market economy. Well, a new study by ... Read More
White House

They’re Still Not Getting It

By
Not that I expect the White House to read me, but I hope someone talks some sense into Trump's ear.   The Washington Post report that the Trump administration is talking about a "targeted tax cut" as a response to this week's news means they are still treating coronavirus primarily as a problem for financial ... Read More
White House

They’re Still Not Getting It

By
Not that I expect the White House to read me, but I hope someone talks some sense into Trump's ear.   The Washington Post report that the Trump administration is talking about a "targeted tax cut" as a response to this week's news means they are still treating coronavirus primarily as a problem for financial ... Read More