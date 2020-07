Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration’s executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, use pepper spray and tear gas on rioters in Portland, Ore., July 19, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Luke discuss the legalities of federal law enforcement tactics in Portland, the hypocrisy of the Lincoln Project, and more. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or TuneIn.



