Leaders of Michigan Legislature Reject Scheme to Overturn the Election

Sidney Powell, one of President Trump’s election lawyers, has called on state legislatures to overturn the results of the election because of demonstrably false claims that voting machines changed votes to hand the election to Joe Biden. “The entire election, frankly, in all the swing states should be overturned, and the legislatures should make sure that the electors are selected for Trump,” Powell said on Thursday.

The Republican leaders of Michigan’s legislature met with President Trump at the White House on Friday, but in a statement following the meeting the two Michigan Republicans threw cold water on any scheme to overturn the election results in their state:

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation. Allegations of fraudulent behavior should be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and if proven, prosecuted to the full extent of the law. And the candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan’s electoral votes. These are simple truths that should provide confidence in our elections.”

As Andy McCarthy writes on the homepage today, state legislatures can’t ignore the results of the election because states have “enacted laws that empower the public to vote in an election which, once certified in the manner also prescribed by law, dictates that the state’s electoral votes are cast for the winner of the state’s popular vote.”

In Michigan, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 50.6 percent to 47.8 percent—a margin of about 154,000 votes. According to Michigan law, state officials will certify the election results on Monday, November 23.