The Corner

Elections

Leaders of Michigan Legislature Reject Scheme to Overturn the Election

By

Sidney Powell, one of President Trump’s election lawyers, has called on state legislatures to overturn the results of the election because of demonstrably false claims that voting machines changed votes to hand the election to Joe Biden. “The entire election, frankly, in all the swing states should be overturned, and the legislatures should make sure that the electors are selected for Trump,” Powell said on Thursday.

The Republican leaders of Michigan’s legislature met with President Trump at the White House on Friday, but in a statement following the meeting the two Michigan Republicans threw cold water on any scheme to overturn the election results in their state:

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation. Allegations of fraudulent behavior should be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and if proven, prosecuted to the full extent of the law. And the candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan’s electoral votes. These are simple truths that should provide confidence in our elections.”

As Andy McCarthy writes on the homepage today, state legislatures can’t ignore the results of the election because states have “enacted laws that empower the public to vote in an election which, once certified in the manner also prescribed by law, dictates that the state’s electoral votes are cast for the winner of the state’s popular vote.”

In Michigan, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 50.6 percent to 47.8 percent—a margin of about 154,000 votes. According to Michigan law, state officials will certify the election results on Monday, November 23.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
Health Care

The Gruesome Record of Gavin Newsom

By
The revelation that California governor Gavin Newsom attended a crowded dinner party at an expensive restaurant in his state just as its coronavirus cases started to surge and he began to lock down its economy more aggressively is one of the most egregious examples of late of the kind of cynicism-inducing ... Read More
Health Care

The Gruesome Record of Gavin Newsom

By
The revelation that California governor Gavin Newsom attended a crowded dinner party at an expensive restaurant in his state just as its coronavirus cases started to surge and he began to lock down its economy more aggressively is one of the most egregious examples of late of the kind of cynicism-inducing ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Why Democrats Are Winning the Suburbs

By
The election returned a mixed result. The American people elected Joe Biden president by far narrower margins than expected. Republicans will probably retain control of the Senate, despite having been vastly outspent. Most surprising, Democrats lost House seats in a year when they confidently predicted gains, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Why Democrats Are Winning the Suburbs

By
The election returned a mixed result. The American people elected Joe Biden president by far narrower margins than expected. Republicans will probably retain control of the Senate, despite having been vastly outspent. Most surprising, Democrats lost House seats in a year when they confidently predicted gains, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Stunning Findings on Campaign-Finance Law

By
You may think the Bill of Rights safeguards our liberties from the whims of public opinion. After all, as Justice Robert Jackson observed in the 1943 case of West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, “[t]he very purpose of a Bill of Rights was to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Stunning Findings on Campaign-Finance Law

By
You may think the Bill of Rights safeguards our liberties from the whims of public opinion. After all, as Justice Robert Jackson observed in the 1943 case of West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, “[t]he very purpose of a Bill of Rights was to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of ... Read More