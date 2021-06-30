The Corner

Politics & Policy

‘Leave Politics out of Surfside’

By

This week on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the horrific Surfside building collapse, and Garry Wills’s sophomoric NYT op-ed. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Comments
Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

Recommended

The Latest

Donald Rumsfeld, R.I.P.

Donald Rumsfeld, R.I.P.

History will have much to say about his legacy, but the most important thing to say on this day is that the country has lost a fierce and dedicated public servant.