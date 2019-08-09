Leftists Should Defend Tenure Too

Leftists in academia may savor the chance to jettison tenure so they can purge higher education of its remaining conservatives and libertarians, but they should remember that saying, “What goes around comes around.”

In today’s Martin Center article, English professor Gregory Borse argues that tenure protects academic freedom for all and that leftists should resist the temptation to gut it for temporary ideological advantage. I think he’s right, but when do “progressives” ever think about anything except gaining an immediate victory?