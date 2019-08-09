The Corner

Education

Leftists Should Defend Tenure Too

By

Leftists in academia may savor the chance to jettison tenure so they can purge higher education of its remaining conservatives and libertarians, but they should remember that saying, “What goes around comes around.”

Comments

In today’s Martin Center article, English professor Gregory Borse argues that tenure protects academic freedom for all and that leftists should resist the temptation to gut it for temporary ideological advantage. I think he’s right, but when do “progressives” ever think about anything except gaining an immediate victory?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the director of research for the John William Pope Center for Higher Education Policy.

Most Popular

Elections

Marianne Williamson’s Poll Numbers

By
I wasn’t sure whether to use the word “number” or “numbers” in the headline, but “zero” is a number and so is “one,” so it’s fair to say that Marianne Williamson has poll “numbers.” Despite being the most-Googled candidate after the second Democratic presidential debate, the New Age ... Read More
Culture

White-Boy al-Qaeda

By
Speaking with a retired intelligence analyst a few years ago, I was surprised to hear him insist that we had, in a sense, been lucky with the horrifying attack of September 11, 2001. There are today many factions and tendencies that operate under the name “al-Qaeda,” but, as the analyst explained at the time, ... Read More