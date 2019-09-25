‘Leland Keyser Is the True Hero of the Kavanaugh Saga’

Really excellent points are being made by Kathleen Parker in the Washington Post about Leland Keyser, who refused to toe the line when it was suggested she could come under attack if she didn’t support her longtime friend Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation against Brett Kavanaugh. Keyser thinks Ford’s story isn’t true and really makes no sense at all. She resisted substantial pressure to lie about this. Parker writes:

This isn’t what places Keyser on the heroes’ roster. What earns her that distinction is her steadfastness, at great personal suffering, in refusing to change her story despite what she describes as pressure to rethink her initial statement…. Today, Keyser keeps a low profile, as was always her preference. She is, indeed, in fragile health from her injuries and surgeries. But Keyser can stand tall for having remained true to her convictions despite being exposed and pressured by those who seemed to have used her struggles against her. In my book, that’s heroic.

This is, of course, breaking news from 2018: Rich Lowry nailed this back when it was happening. Keyser keeps a printout of Lowry’s post on the matter framed on her bathroom wall. Note that the hysterical impeachment talk about Kavanaugh from just ten days ago based on a dubious new allegation from the 1980s has now completely ceased. I hereby declare the Kavanaugh inquisition closed.