Leonard Leo Derangement Syndrome

“I think we stand at the threshold of an exciting moment in our republic. . . . This is really, I think, at least in recent memory, a newfound embrace of limited constitutional government in our country. I don’t think this has really happened since probably before the New Deal.”

That’s what Leonard Leo, the legal strategist, said at a recent gathering of conservatives.

Jamal Greene writes in Slate that what Leo wants is for courts to undo Brown v. Board of Education, bring back poll taxes, allow coerced confessions, and abolish Social Security and the minimum wage.

Seems like the only fair and sensible interpretation!

