Lessons in Logic for Brian Beutler

Crooked Media editor-in-chief Brian Beutler has made an embarrassing error.

The thing where conservatives assume liberals supported the filibuster throughout Trump’s term, because they can’t comprehend holding a position non-instrumentally, and seeing evidence to the contrary creates intolerable levels of cognitive dissonance is pretty funny. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) March 25, 2021

Republicans and Democrats alike opposed getting rid of the filibuster during the Trump years, when Republicans controlled the Senate and could have benefitted greatly — at least in the short-term — from scrapping it. Now that Democrats hold the White House and both chambers of Congress (i.e., the same exact position Republicans found themselves for the first two years of Trump’s term), only they have changed their tune.

One side has remained consistent, the other has reversed itself in pursuit of power. Does Beutler understand what “instrumental” means, or does he just hope no one notices the gaping hole in his logic?