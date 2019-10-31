Leveraging U.S. Aid for Political Reasons

Comments
Most Popular
Rachel McKinnon Is a Cheat and a Bully
Rachel McKinnon -- the so-called defending “world champion” of women’s track cycling -- is a man. I’ll repeat that so my meaning cannot be misconstrued. He is a man. Maybe my kind-hearted reader is offended by this blunt phrasing. Why am I calling McKinnon a man -- when, perhaps for complicated ... Read More
Trump’s Best Option for Avoiding Impeachment: An Apology
In l’affaire Ukraine, the president is guilty as charged. And the best strategy for him to avoid impeachment by the House and perhaps even removal by the Senate is to admit it, apologize, and let voters make their own judgment. It’s also the best way to fend off a disaster for Senate Republicans. The ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
If we're lucky, she'll lose. Read More
Anatomy of 2020: Weighing Issues, Candidates, and the State of Our Union
In the 20th century, no Congress brought impeachment proceedings against a first-term president facing a reelection. Both the Nixon and Clinton efforts were aimed at reelected presidents, perhaps on the theory that there was supposedly no other means of bringing them to account once they had been elected ... Read More
California Can’t Keep the Lights On
California is staying true to its reputation as the land of innovation — it is making blackouts, heretofore the signature of impoverished and war-torn lands, a routine feature of 21st-century American life. More than 2 million people are going without power in Northern and Central California, in the latest ... Read More
Poll: Tulsi Gabbard Leads Kamala Harris in Democratic Primary
According to a new national survey of the Democratic primary field released today by Suffolk/USA Today, Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard is leading California senator Kamala Harris, by one point, a surprising new development in the race. Former vice president Joe Biden comes in first place at 26 percent, ... Read More
The White House Needs an Impeachment Strategy
Democrats have tried to defend pursuing their impeachment inquiry behind closed doors by comparing it to a grand-jury inquest. I’ve given a bunch of reasons why this analogy is ill-conceived. There is one way, though, in which it is apt: With the grand jury as with politics, complaints that an investigative ... Read More
A Charter-School Leader Was Fired for Publicly Worrying about Academic Excellence
Earlier this month, Ascend, the high-performing Brooklyn charter-school network, fired its accomplished founder and CEO, Steven Wilson. What had Wilson done to deserve this? Not much. Wilson, a school leader with decades of experience, a onetime senior fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of ... Read More
Forensic Investigator: Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy More Consistent with Homicide
Financier and convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein — whose death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner's office — was likely murdered, famed forensic pathologist and Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden said on Fox & Friends this morning after examining Epstein’s ... Read More
Ilhan Omar’s Shameful Armenian-Genocide Statement
On Tuesday, a historic vote took place in the House on a simple resolution to recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915, when Ottoman Turkey massacred 1.5 million Armenians and other Christian minorities in the Empire, including Assyrians and Greeks. For the descendants of victims of the Armenian genocide, ... Read More