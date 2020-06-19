The Corner

Culture

Life and Love Begets More Life and Love – a Father’s Day Story from BraveLove

By

A man named Clay tells his story of being adopted. When he got married and became a father, he and his wife decided to foster. There’s no pretending in his testimony that any of it is easy, but there is a recognition that there is a path to healing, understanding, greater love. Happy Father’s Day, this weekend, to every man who has stepped up to the plate to love a child, whatever the obstacles, whatever the challenges, whatever the sacrifices.

BraveLove is a group that celebrates birth mothers, as Clay does in his video here. They are heroes. So are fathers. God bless all parents, however you come to it. And don’t ever be afraid to ask for help and support.

Comments

Clay’s Story — From Love and Back Again from BraveLove on Vimeo.

Happy Father’s Day to Clay and all foster fathers, who maybe don’t always get the Hallmark cards, but need our prayers and friendship. Know who they are and don’t leave them alone. If we learned anything over these past months, let it be to not leave people alone.

Comments

White House

Bolton versus Trump

By
John Bolton has written the harshest book about a sitting president by one of his former top advisers that anyone has ever seen — or should hope to see. Bolton is a longtime friend of this publication and we take his honesty as a given. Any credibility contest between him and Donald Trump is laughably ... Read More
Culture

What about Stone Mountain?

By
If you’ve ever seen the Stone Mountain carving of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson in Georgia, you’ll never forget it. I saw it as a boy, having no idea what it meant or much knowledge about the trio it celebrated, but it has stuck in my mind like few sites I’ve ever seen. It is the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Conservatives, Show Up

By
Policymaking is hard. Conservatives who were snorting in self-satisfaction over Donald Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court have been bitterly disappointed this week, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing an opinion exnihilating into the federal law a new set of claims for homosexuals and transgender people ... Read More
