Lightfoot and Cuomo, the So-Called Heroes of the Pandemic

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters)

Mike Allen’s Axios AM newsletter, today: “Governors, mayors and other local officials have gotten the best reviews — for acting swiftly to head off worse outcomes, or simply for letting science guide responses under intense political pressure… Lori Lightfoot, Chicago mayor (D): She wins praise for focusing on the outbreak at the county jail and hammering the stay-at-home message.”

Man, life is so much easier when you’re a Democrat. Back on April 11:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, defended a haircut she received recently despite salons and barbershops shutting down under the state’s stay-at-home order. Lightfoot was criticized for her actions after previously stating in one of her public service announcements that “getting your roots done is not essential,” according to the Chicago Tribune. The controversy began when the stylist posted photos with the mayor on Facebook last weekend, thanking her for her hard work and saying she had the “pleasure of giving Mayor Lightfoot a hair trim.” The stylist was wearing a mask and gloves, the mayor said in defense of her haircut during a press conference earlier this week. “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo made the list, too — even though New York State required nursing homes to readmit residents sent to hospitals with the coronavirus and accept new patients as long as they are deemed “medically stable.” The state wanted to expand hospital capacity, and envisioned moving elderly patients out of hospitals to free up beds for incoming patients. Of course, that brings recovering and still potentially contagious patients into buildings with lots of vulnerable elderly. Cuomo added that it’s not the state’s job to provide the nursing homes with personal protective equipment.

Advertisement

Cuomo also declared that those who had been laid off, and who were still waiting for the state to provide unemployment benefits, should “take a job as an essential worker.” Many in western New York said they’ve been waiting more than a month after applying for unemployment benefits.