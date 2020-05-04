The Corner

Politics & Policy

Lightfoot and Cuomo, the So-Called Heroes of the Pandemic

By
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters)

Mike Allen’s Axios AM newsletter, today: “Governors, mayors and other local officials have gotten the best reviews — for acting swiftly to head off worse outcomes, or simply for letting science guide responses under intense political pressure… Lori Lightfoot, Chicago mayor (D): She wins praise for focusing on the outbreak at the county jail and hammering the stay-at-home message.”

Man, life is so much easier when you’re a Democrat. Back on April 11:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, defended a haircut she received recently despite salons and barbershops shutting down under the state’s stay-at-home order.

Lightfoot was criticized for her actions after previously stating in one of her public service announcements that “getting your roots done is not essential,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

The controversy began when the stylist posted photos with the mayor on Facebook last weekend, thanking her for her hard work and saying she had the “pleasure of giving Mayor Lightfoot a hair trim.”

Comments

The stylist was wearing a mask and gloves, the mayor said in defense of her haircut during a press conference earlier this week. “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo made the list, too — even though New York State required nursing homes to readmit residents sent to hospitals with the coronavirus and accept new patients as long as they are deemed “medically stable.” The state wanted to expand hospital capacity, and envisioned moving elderly patients out of hospitals to free up beds for incoming patients. Of course, that brings recovering and still potentially contagious patients into buildings with lots of vulnerable elderly. Cuomo added that it’s not the state’s job to provide the nursing homes with personal protective equipment.

Cuomo also declared that those who had been laid off, and who were still waiting for the state to provide unemployment benefits, should “take a job as an essential worker.” Many in western New York said they’ve been waiting more than a month after applying for unemployment benefits.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
World

Testing and Masks Can Only Help So Much

By
May the Fourth be with you. On the menu today: a chat with a top hospital scientific director about the potentials and limitations of testing and masks, the Department of Homeland Security confirms some more of our suspicions about the Chinese government, some elected leaders experience a surprise outbreak of ... Read More
World

Testing and Masks Can Only Help So Much

By
May the Fourth be with you. On the menu today: a chat with a top hospital scientific director about the potentials and limitations of testing and masks, the Department of Homeland Security confirms some more of our suspicions about the Chinese government, some elected leaders experience a surprise outbreak of ... Read More
U.S.

Free O.C.

By
California governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order closing the beaches of Orange County, Calif., is what you get when you govern by Twitter: A news photo showing a crowded Orange County beach makes the social-media rounds, provoking the predictable outrage storm; Governor Newsom, rather than investigate, issues ... Read More
U.S.

Free O.C.

By
California governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order closing the beaches of Orange County, Calif., is what you get when you govern by Twitter: A news photo showing a crowded Orange County beach makes the social-media rounds, provoking the predictable outrage storm; Governor Newsom, rather than investigate, issues ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

The Biden–Kavanaugh Double Standard

By
The operative question for many in the press as they assess Tara Reade’s assault allegation against Joe Biden is the correct one: Is Tara Reade telling the truth? It does not matter what other senators may or may not have done to other women in other places or at other times. It does not matter — for purposes ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

The Biden–Kavanaugh Double Standard

By
The operative question for many in the press as they assess Tara Reade’s assault allegation against Joe Biden is the correct one: Is Tara Reade telling the truth? It does not matter what other senators may or may not have done to other women in other places or at other times. It does not matter — for purposes ... Read More