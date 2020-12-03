Lin Wood Is an Exceptionally Talented Demagogue

Lin Wood’s rally with Sidney Powell in Georgia yesterday was as lunatic as you’d expect, but I must admit Wood is a natural political performer, and if he wants to challenge Brian Kemp in a primary from the QAnon wing of the party, he’s definitely got an opening:
— 📽 OnlyContent (@GoPdetractor) December 2, 2020
Of course, the potential cost of Wood and Powell’s rank conspiracy-mongering is GOP dissension at a time when the party needs every vote in the January run-offs.
Even fervent Trumpists are beginning to realize this. Here’s Newt:
Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America
— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 3, 2020
The problem, of course, is that even though the president has been urging people to vote for Perdue and Loeffler, he’s been spouting the same poisonous nonsense that, if taken seriously, means that Georgia is no longer truly a democracy, so there’s really no point in voting.
I wrote about all of this for Politico today:
When Wood and Powell were asked at their Wednesday rally about the hand recount that should have put to bed the Dominion theory, Powell denied there was a full hand recount and said, regardless, Georgia’s election system is built to skew recounts, too.
One can only conclude that if Georgia allowed Wood and Powell to personally choose a team of forensic scientists to inspect all the ballots in a hermetically sealed examination room guarded by Navy SEALs, they’d still come up with a reason why the count had been subverted if it showed Biden ahead.