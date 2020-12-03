Lin Wood Is an Exceptionally Talented Demagogue

Lin Wood’s rally with Sidney Powell in Georgia yesterday was as lunatic as you’d expect, but I must admit Wood is a natural political performer, and if he wants to challenge Brian Kemp in a primary from the QAnon wing of the party, he’s definitely got an opening:

LIN WOOD IS TAPPED IN !!!

Of course, the potential cost of Wood and Powell’s rank conspiracy-mongering is GOP dissension at a time when the party needs every vote in the January run-offs.

Even fervent Trumpists are beginning to realize this. Here’s Newt:

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 3, 2020

The problem, of course, is that even though the president has been urging people to vote for Perdue and Loeffler, he’s been spouting the same poisonous nonsense that, if taken seriously, means that Georgia is no longer truly a democracy, so there’s really no point in voting.

I wrote about all of this for Politico today: