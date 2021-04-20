Lin Wood Wants to Be the Next South Carolina GOP Chairman

Attorney L. Lin Wood speaks during a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Ga., December 2, 2020. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

Lin Wood, the demagogic lawyer who donated to Democrats for years, accused Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts of pedophilia, claimed Georgia governor Brian Kemp stole money and gave it to China, and insisted Donald Trump won the 2020 election with more than 70 percent of the vote wants to be the next chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party.

He faces quite a few challenges in this endeavor, as the current chairman, Drew McKissick, is coming off a terrific 2020 election cycle and already has Donald Trump’s endorsement, as well as the endorsement of governor Henry McMaster. Meanwhile, Wood told the Associated Press he become a South Carolina resident on February 1.

And it seems particularly odd to run for state-party chairman just a few months after moving to a state, and then skip South Carolina GOP events to appear at ones in Oklahoma:

Despite making a rambunctious appearance at the Charleston County GOP meeting on April 12 to campaign, he did not appear at the statewide convention this weekend. Maurice Washington, chairman of the Charleston County GOP, said Wood was traveling out of state. The pro-Trump attorney appeared in Tulsa, Okla., over the weekend at the conservative Health and Freedom Conference, where he continued to push conspiracy theories about the election.

At that Oklahoma conference, Wood told the audience, “Donald J. Trump is still the president of the United States of America. He is your president,” and claimed, without any evidence, that the Bush, Clinton, Obama, and Biden families are involved in child sex trafficking. He urged the audience to “study about the Illuminati,” questioned whether the Pope “is still alive,” and contended that conspiracies were secretly engaged in child cannibalism.

Wood is also suing the Georgia state bar, alleging that by “asking him to submit to a mental-health examination, the members of the Georgia state bar’s disciplinary board are violating his free speech rights.”

The chairman of the South Carolina state GOP will be selected by the delegates at next month’s state convention.