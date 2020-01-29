The Corner

Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo: Then and Now

By

As Andy McCarthy wrote the other day, the Bolton book puts those who insisted there was “no quid pro quo” in the Ukraine affair in an awkward spot. One of those senators is South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham.

“From my point of view, to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane,” Graham told reporters in September. “What would’ve been wrong is if the president had suggested to the Ukrainian government that if you don’t do what I want you to do regarding the Bidens, we’re not going to give you the aid. That was the accusation; that did not remotely happen.”

Comments

Asked on Tuesday in the Capitol if he still thinks conditioning military aid to Ukraine on a Ukrainian investigation of the Bidens would have been wrong, Graham told National Review: “Basically what they’ve proved to me: It would have been wrong for President Trump not to raise this issue. You have to be willfully blind and say that Democratic misconduct doesn’t matter to you, not to believe the president had good reason to ask the Ukraine to look into the Biden affair.”

While Graham now defends President Trump’s asking the government of Ukraine to look into Burisma and Hunter Biden, he would not, when asked a second time, directly address the question of whether a quid pro quo of military aid for investigations would have been right or wrong.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

When There Is No Normal

By
One of the ancient and modern critiques of democracy is that radicals destroy norms for short-term political gain, norms that they themselves often later seek as refuge. Schadenfreude, irony, paradox, and karma are various descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries, and unfortunately the innocent, who ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

When There Is No Normal

By
One of the ancient and modern critiques of democracy is that radicals destroy norms for short-term political gain, norms that they themselves often later seek as refuge. Schadenfreude, irony, paradox, and karma are various descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries, and unfortunately the innocent, who ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More