The Corner

Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham vs. Lindsey Graham

By

Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking on the Senate floor on the evening of January 6, 2021

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. I’ve tried to be helpful.” 

Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking to Sean Hannity on the evening of May 18, 2021

“I miss Donald Trump. I hope he’s considering running [for president]. Let’s start a ‘draft Trump’ movement. He’s the one guy I think can go to the American people and say, ‘Let me finish what I started. What I did worked.’”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest