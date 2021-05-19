Lindsey Graham vs. Lindsey Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking on the Senate floor on the evening of January 6, 2021:

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. I’ve tried to be helpful.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking to Sean Hannity on the evening of May 18, 2021:

“I miss Donald Trump. I hope he’s considering running [for president]. Let’s start a ‘draft Trump’ movement. He’s the one guy I think can go to the American people and say, ‘Let me finish what I started. What I did worked.’”