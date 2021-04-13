Liz Cheney: Biden ‘Hands the Taliban and al Qaeda a Propaganda Victory’

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, chair of the House GOP conference, weighs in on the Biden administration’s plan to pull the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by September 11:

“Wars don’t end when one side abandons the fight.

“Withdrawing our forces from Afghanistan by September 11 will only embolden the very jihadists who attacked our homeland on that day twenty years ago. By declaring that this withdrawal is not based on conditions on the ground, the Biden Administration is sending a dangerous signal that the United States fundamentally does not understand—or is willfully ignorant of—the terrorist threat.

“President Biden’s decision hands the Taliban and al Qaeda a propaganda victory, abandons our global leadership position, and plays into our adversaries’ hands. As we saw with President Obama’s reckless decision to pull troops out of Iraq in 2011, retreat does not end the fight against terrorism. It merely gives our enemies more room to reconstitute and plot attacks against the homeland.”