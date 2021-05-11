Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney has been quiet over the past week as the House GOP caucus decided to kick Cheney out of leadership because of her continued comments defending the legitimacy of the 2020 election and blaming Donald Trump for the January 6 attack on Congress.

Ahead of tomorrow’s vote to oust her, Cheney spoke on the House floor Tuesday night to explain why she’s said what she’s said and why she will continue saying it.

Some excerpts:

A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol, in an effort to steal the election, has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence. … Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy. … We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen and America has not failed.

You can watch the full six-minute speech here: