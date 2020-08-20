Liz Cheney: ‘QAnon Is Dangerous Lunacy’

House GOP conference chair Liz Cheney issued a statement on Thursday condemning a conspiracy theory promoted by House GOP candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won a runoff election in northwest Georgia last week.

“QAnon is dangerous lunacy that should have no place in American politics,” Cheney said.

Cheney’s comment came a day after President Trump was asked about the conspiracy theory and declined to say a critical word about it.

“At the crux of the theory is this belief that you are secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals,” a reporter said at the White House press briefing. “Does that sound like something you are behind?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Well I haven’t heard that, but is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing? You know, if I can help save the world from some problems, I’m willing to do it, I’m willing to put myself out there,” Trump replied. “And we are actually, we’re saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country, and when this country is gone the rest of the world would follow.”

Nebraska GOP senator Ben Sasse responded directly to Trump’s comment on Thursday, saying: “Q-Anon is nuts — and real leaders call conspiracy theories conspiracy theories. If Democrats take the Senate, blow up the filibuster, and pack the Supreme Court — garbage like this will be a big part of why they won.”