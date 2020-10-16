The Corner

Culture

Liz ’n’ Garbo, Et Al.

By
Elizabeth Taylor (left) in 1955, and Greta Garbo in 1939 (Taylor: Dr. Macro / Wikimedia; Garbo: Clarence Bull / Wikimedia)

Impromptus today begins with a casting controversy and ends with the American vernacular. In between are the Afghan War, Donald Trump, the Detroit Lions, and plenty more. I would like to give you a footnote or two on the casting controversy.

Gal Gadot, the Israeli stunner, has been cast to play Cleopatra in a movie. Some people are upset about this, believing that the role should go to a woman “of color.” Cleopatra herself was a Greek princess, ruling in Alexandria, but leave that aside.

In 2016, I wrote an essay about identity politics and art: “Killing Aida.” Cleopatra came into play, because someone had gone after Elizabeth Taylor, saying that the actress should not have been allowed to play that ancient beauty in the 1963 movie. I said that Cleo and Liz may well have looked alike — “not that it matters much when you are talking about art.”

Well, here’s what I want to say here on the Corner. I once asked Pat Buckley (Bill’s wife), “Who is the most beautiful woman you’ve ever seen?” She said Elizabeth Taylor. She also told a story about Garbo.

One day, Pat went to the doctor’s office, and there was Garbo. In the waiting room. Pat stared at her a bit, as who could not? Indignant, Garbo turned her back on her. Pat apologized, saying that she was simply admiring the lady’s great beauty.

But here’s the thing: The wall toward which Garbo had turned was mirrored. So one could see Garbo regardless. She had not succeeded in being alone.

Another tidbit, regarding Garbo and National Review? Our David Pryce-Jones once played tennis with her in the nude. That is, David was clothed, but Garbo was topless. You can read about it in P-J’s memoirs, Fault Lines.

Comments

Beat that, as WFB would say.

P.S. When I was much younger, Antony and Cleopatra was my favorite Shakespeare play, more or less. I felt slightly sheepish about this, although I am confident in my opinions (all too). Then I read that A&C was also the favorite play of Samuel Schoenbaum, the venerable Shakespeare scholar (1927–96). Which made me smile.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Culture

Progressives Flip on ‘Nasty Woman’

By
Earlier this month, the blue-checked U.N. Women Twitter account linked to the definition of “mansplaining,” which is, apparently, “the practice of a man explaining something to a woman in a way that shows he thinks he knows and understands more than she does.” Presumably, what the drafters of this loose ... Read More
Culture

Progressives Flip on ‘Nasty Woman’

By
Earlier this month, the blue-checked U.N. Women Twitter account linked to the definition of “mansplaining,” which is, apparently, “the practice of a man explaining something to a woman in a way that shows he thinks he knows and understands more than she does.” Presumably, what the drafters of this loose ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Maybe

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Maybe

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Dianne Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Dianne Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Impromptus

All-time beauties, &c.

By
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
Impromptus

All-time beauties, &c.

By
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More