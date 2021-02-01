Lizard People Update

I very much enjoyed Jim’s post on the anti-vaccine nut in Wisconsin who “believes the Earth is flat and that the sky is not real.” Because I am as poisoned by politics as anybody else, my first thought was, “I wonder who he voted for.”

I have followed the flat-earthers for a while, off and on. They bear out my observation that every conspiracy theory ultimately is every other conspiracy theory, too: flat-earthers, anti-vaccine kooks, Holocaust deniers, 9/11 truthers, Obama truthers, etc., all drinking from the same bottle.

One of the lunatics who was arrested for threatening to murder prominent Democrats was a Trump guy who had been an Occupy Wall Street guy, and also an “Audit the Fed!” moonbat who read dark meanings into the design of the dollar bill. “Talk about a one-eighty,” the New York Daily News said of him, but the angle describing the turn on the journey from Occupy kook to “New World Order” kook to QAnon kook who thinks there are secret mind-control microchips in COVID-19 vaccines is a lot less than 180 degrees — more like 12 degrees or 15 degrees.

By the way, the sky is real — the super-high-frequency microwave radio implanted in my back molar by Bill Gates Soros Rothschild told me so.