Lockdown Laxity, Lockdown Rigidity

I think we’ll look back and realize that we were much too lax, despite the wide-ranking lockdowns, about protecting nursing homes, which should have been as much a focus as hospitals in terms of getting safety equipment and establishing and enforcing best practices.

On the other hand, locking down counties with very little risk of outbreaks will look crazy, as I wrote here.

And the wide-ranging prohibitions on elective surgeries will look bizarrely self-defeating, as I note on the homepage today.