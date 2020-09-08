Looking at the House Race Polls — Few and Far Between

Workers prepare ballots from a drop box for the mail sorting machine during the presidential primary at King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Wash., March 10, 2020. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

We just don’t get a lot of public polling of U.S. House races, which is a shame, because that’s usually the aspect of most election cycles that could use the most illumination. Part of this is an expense and public-interest issue, and part of this is that because of the way House district lines are drawn, it’s tougher for the pollster to ensure that the sample resides entirely within the House district.

We have a few recent polls here and there that are telling us that in the swing districts . . . surprise, surprise, the races are pretty close.

There are a bunch of districts that represent really low-hanging fruit for the GOP with no recent polling. The last public poll in South Carolina’s first district was in May, showing Republican challenger Nancy Mace ahead by one point over Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham. A late July–early August survey in Utah’s fourth district showed incumbent Ben McAdams, and Republican challenger Burgess Owens tied, with 35 percent each. A Monmouth University poll of Iowa’s second district conducted around the same time showed Republican Mariannette Miller Meeks with 47 percent and Democrat Rita Hart with 44 percent, in a seat where Democratic incumbent Dave Loebsack is retiring.

The only good news about losing a House majority in a landslide is that the winning party usually picks up some seats where the district demographics make it easy to win back the seat, and the Republicans have a good shot to chip away at the Democrats’ current 34-seat majority. But winning the majority back outright is an extremely steep climb.