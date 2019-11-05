Looking for 412 Good Conservatives

Outside the U.S. Supreme Court, October 7, 2019 (Mary F. Calvert/Reuters)

You are one, yes? Good. Here’s what you’ve signed up for: a not-so-big ask that you contribute to the Fall 2019 Webathon. As of this afternoon, we humbly seek another $50,506.74 – given by generous and selfless friends of NR and of free speech – between now and November 10, in order to reach our goal of raising $325,000 (to pay some of our non-covered costs in this case, plus general operational support).

Advertisement

Advertisement

And let’s be honest: “We” are under no delusion or illusion that “we” get achieve this goal. It’s reached only if you are part of this we.

Our math is pretty honest too: The average donation has been $122.48 (this number fluctuates, but not by much), and over 2,000 friends of NR have sent $274,493.26 since we began this drive on October 8th. So if a balanced mix 412 fine and kindly folk contribute — some the Widow’s Mite or a sawbuck, some a grand or possible more — the computation will find us in the territory of our hoped-for new and final objective.

Surely the mailman is delivering a passel of checks today, so between them and folks reading NRO right now — quickly concluding that, yeah, they spend a lot of time here and yeah, NRO really merits the above-and-beyond help, and yeah, that National Review v. Mann fight that could be before the U.S. Supreme Court boils down to an effort to protect my constitutional free-speech right – we’ll get there.

Advertisement

Hey, look at that stamp. It’s from 1945. Remember that once there was a time when even liberal Democrats championed the First Amendment. So long ago, so far away, no? Smack dab here in 2019, leftist Dems are intent on breaking NR over our strong and proud conservative voice. Don’t be under the mistaken notion that this has nothing to do with you: If the Left prevails in National Review v. Mann, your free-speech right is not going to know what hit it. So do strongly consider helping NR via our Webathon. Donate here, and if you prefer to send a check, make one payable to “National Review” and mail it to National Review, ATTN: 2019 Fall Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036.