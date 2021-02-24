I sure would like to know who at Amazon decided to remove Ryan Anderson’s book When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement. If anyone reading this works at Amazon Books, or knows someone who does, I would like to hear from you: mkearns@nationalreview.com.
The Corner
Looking for Insiders at Amazon
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong.
Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion
Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment.
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Never mind how he voted.
What Happened to Officer Sicknick?
Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died.
Ultra-Woke Illinois Mandates Are Top Threat to U.S. Education
A radical new rule would politicize the classroom and very likely trample the free-speech and religious-liberty rights of teachers.
The Latest
COVID Is on the Verge of a Humiliating Defeat
V-C Day is coming. Get ready to light this candle.
Former Cuomo Aide Accuses Governor of Sexual Misconduct: ‘Kissed Me on the Lips’
A former aide to New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor.
Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration's 100-Day Deportation Moratorium
U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday.
Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Safe, Effective: FDA Report
According to data submitted to the agency by Johnson & Johnson on February 4, the vaccine was 66 percent effective overall.
Inflation, You Say?
On the menu today: Inflation jitters, the Reddit/Tesla connection, taxes and their consequences, Mars rewards, and The Dictatorship of Woke Capital.
Neera Tanden Committee Vote Postponed as Support for Confirmation Wanes
The delay comes as Tanden’s confirmation has been imperiled by Joe Manchin, who said he would use his critical vote to oppose the confirmation.