The Corner

PC Culture

Looking for Insiders at Amazon

By

I sure would like to know who at Amazon decided to remove Ryan Anderson’s book When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement. If anyone reading this works at Amazon Books, or knows someone who does, I would like to hear from you: mkearns@nationalreview.com.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest

Inflation, You Say?

Inflation, You Say?

On the menu today: Inflation jitters, the Reddit/Tesla connection, taxes and their consequences, Mars rewards, and The Dictatorship of Woke Capital. 