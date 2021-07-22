Looking Forward to an NRPlus Chat

In a little bit here, I’m going to be Zooming with a group of NRPlus members just to chew over what’s going on in politics in an informal discussion. I’ve done a few of these type of conversations recently (including one on the Revolution prior to July 4), and everyone has really enjoyed doing them. We hope to do more going forward and to experiment with various formats. So, if you are interested and are a NRPlus member, watch this space and/or your inboxes for more information.